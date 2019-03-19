Xiaomi Redmi Go launch event: Catch the live streaming here News oi-Vivek Xiaomi Redmi Go runs on stock Android OS

Xiaomi India is all set to launch its first smartphone powered by Android Go operating system, the particular OS developed by Google for smartphones with entry-level hardware. The Xiaomi Redmi Go will be the first Android Go smartphone from the company, which is also expected to be the most affordable Xiaomi smartphone (might cost around Rs 5,000).

The Redmi Go launch event is slated to happen on the 19th of March in New Delhi @ 12:00 PM and the launch event will be live streamed on Facebook, YouTube, and Mi.com. Just like the majority of the Redmi smartphones, the Xiaomi Redmi Go will be a Flipkart exclusive.

Catch the Xiaomi Redmi Go launch event here

Xiaomi Redmi Go specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi Go is already available in select international markets. The device comes with a 5.0-inch IPS LCD screen with a 720p display (1280 x 720p), protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. Unlike most of the modern smartphones, the Redmi Go offers a 16:9 aspect ratio display with a noticeable amount of bezels on the top and the bottom portion of the smartphone.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 Quad-core SoC powers the Redmi Go with 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage with a dedicated microSD card slot. And a dual SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots.

The device has an 8 MP primary camera on the back and a 5 MP selfie camera on the front. The device has the MIUI camera and does support portrait mode with HD video recording capability.

One peculiar feature of the Xiaomi Redmi Go is the OS, the Redmi Go is the first Redmi smartphone to run on stock Android OS (Android 8.1 Oreo Go Edition) and the Android Go Edition comes with custom apps, which are calibrated to work well with the smartphone with limited amount of RAM and processing power.

The Xiaomi Redmi Go has a 3000 mAh Li-ion non-user replaceable battery with support for 10W fast charging via micro USB port with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. According to reports, the Xiaomi Redmi Go is expected to cost Rs 4,999.