Delhi Will Receive 11,000 Wi-Fi Hotspots With 15GB Free Data: Says CM Kejriwal

In a step towards the development of Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that the government will be installing 11,000 Wi-Fi hotspots across the city. These Wi-Fi hotspots will come with free 15GB data for an individual user per month.

According to Kejriwal, the installation work of hotspots has already been started in the city. Currently, it has not been disclosed whether users can pay for the extra data when the free data gets exhausted. No details were mentioned about the daily usage limit. This is going to be the first phase so we can expect more hotspot installations later for wider coverage.

"Delhi govt fulfils its major election promise of providing free wifi, Cabinet approves 11000 hotspots across Delhi.

This is the single biggest initiative of a govt anywhere in the world providing such a big number of free WiFi hotspots" reads AAP (Aam aadmi party) twitter post.

Arvind Kejriwal made a promise of installing Wi-Fi hotspots back in 2015. Now after four years finally the promise is getting fulfilled. Besides, he also announced that the city is getting 2,000 CCTV cameras installed on all the assembly area. Each assembly segment will be equipped with 100 Wi-Fi hotspots. The announcement also mentioned that 7,000 but stops will be turned into Wi-Fi-enabled bus stops.

Thoughts On Open Wi-Fi Hotspots

It remains to be seen, how much time the Delhi government takes to install the Wi-Fi hotspots in the city, and how Delhi people are going to adopt it. But the major part of the concern is security because in the recent security research reports it has been claimed that 50 per cent of cybersecurity attacks have been increased on smartphones this year when compared to 2018.

Check Point Research has also claimed that smartphones are more prone to vulnerability when connected to open Wi-Fi. In this case, let's see what measures the Delhi government takes to maintain the security.

