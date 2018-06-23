Idea offers Rs 150 cashback for watching live football matches on ‘SONY LIV App’

India's third largest telecom operator Idea Cellular is now offering 100 percent cash back along with perks of watching live football matches on the 'SONY LIV App'.

Under this offer, Idea subscribers will get 100 percent cash back of Rs. 150 (Rs. 50 cashback per month in next 3 bills) on successful payments made for SONY LIV App which will offer premium, Ad-free content to Idea Nirvana users.

The offer can be availed by Idea customers by opting for 'Pay by Mobile' and selecting Idea postpaid mobile number as the payment mode.

Idea users will also get access to upcoming sports series and other premium content on the App for just Rs. 149 for 3 months.

"Idea Cellular understands the growing popularity of Football in India and we want to ensure that all our customers have non-stop access to the sport at their fingertips. Idea Nirvana users will now get the added benefits and more cashback while enjoying their favorite sport on the digital platform powered by Idea 4G," Sashi Shankar, Chief Marketing Officer, Idea Cellular, said.

However, this offer is eligible for all individual subscribers who have been activated with the Nirvana rental plan of Rs. 499 and above, starting 20th June 2018.

The offer is also available for existing subscribers who upgrade their Nirvana rental plan to Rs. 499 and above. The offer will be available till 15th July 2018.

For unaware India's largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel said that it will broadcast the upcoming football tournament to users in various local languages in addition to Hindi and English.

Similarly, Mukesh Ambani- owned Reliance Jio is Jio has also announced that it will broadcast FIFA World Cup 2018 live on its JioTV app. RJio said,"The multi-award-winning Live TV App, JioTV is increasingly becoming the leading and India's favorite sports destination."

Meanwhile, India's second largest telecom operator Vodafone is offering iPad Mini to its users.

Users can win by playing the simple game and scoring goal points or making a transaction on MyVodafone App, Vodafone informed.