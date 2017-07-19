Ambrane India launches AFB-11 Flexi Fit wrist band in India

Ambrane India has launched a smart wearable AFB-11 Flexi Fit in the country and the device's launch signifies the brand's entry into the smart wearable segment. Ambrane India is an IT brand known for its computer peripherals and mobile accessories. It has already been acknowledged as one of the best brands for power banks.

AFB-11 Flexi Fit is a smart wear that helps users in tracking their physical activities for an overall better health. The device has a Pedometer that keeps a track of the daily steps taken by a user along with the calories burned during the process. Flexi Fit also keeps a track of the sleep cycles of the user. The device also has a heart rate monitor which allows the user to keep an eye on the heart rate during strenuous physical activity.

Mr. Gaurav Dureja, Director Ambrane India says, "After establishing a strong foothold in Power Banks & Audio we step further with Wearable's a new addition to our dynamic portfolio. Keeping the fitness-conscious generation in focus, we have brought an ideal combination of a fitness tracking device in style."

Flexi Fit connects to iOS and Android devices and also displays notifications received on the smartphone. It can also be used as a shutter control for smartphone's camera and the user can click pictures directly from the wrist band without having to even touch the smartphone.

The device also has an 'anti-lost' feature which allows a user to locate the smartphone in case it gets lost or stolen. The device is available in India for Rs. 1,799.