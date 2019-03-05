Zebronics launches 80 cms curved LED Monitor for Rs. 26,999 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Zebronics ZEB-AC32FHD is the first such curved LED monitor launched by an Indian brand.

Zebronics India Pvt. Ltd, India's leading brand of IT peripherals, sound system, mobile/lifestyle accessories and surveillance products. It has come up with an 80 cm curved LED monitor with the model number ZEB-AC32FHD. With this launch, the company becomes the first Indian brand to launch a curved LED monitor of this dimension.

The Zebronics 80 cms curved ZEB-AC32FHD LED monitor will give an immersive experience to the users. It will let you watch your favorite content on the big screen. You can watch movies and enjoy endless hours of gaming using this monitor. The large screen of this product will enhance the overall visual experience with high contrast ratio, better aspects and a truly immersive and magnifying experience.

The ZEB-AC32FHD LED comes in a sleek yet minimalist design with a curved edge, making the viewing truly stunning. Apart from the viewing experience it also has a built-in speaker to elevate the overall experience.

The monitor comes equipped with input options like DisplayPort and HDMI. Watch the colors come alive with deeper blacks, whiter brights and rich colors. It has 500000:1 dynamic contrast ratio with 178 degree viewing angle and a curved screen for a constant viewing distance. It also has an ultra slim bezel and a thin profile in reducing the distraction while you enjoy the immersive experience.

The LED monitor comes with buttons on the back to the menu, back, up/down and on/off switch. It also has a DC input along with input from headphone Jack, DP & HDMI port. With a 144HZ refresh rate, the monitor gives faster reactions while you're gaming. Keeping the style factor intact this monitor comes in a glossy panel and an ultra slim bezel and is wall mountable too.

Speaking at the launch of the product, Mr. Pradeep Doshi, Director - Zebronics India says, "Monitors are truly revolutionary, they've become more personalized offering an in-depth experience. We took to the opportunity being the first Indian brand to have launched our latest LED monitor ZEB-AC32FHD, which is an 80 cms wide curved LED monitor that is built for a truly immersive experience. It's for those who want to take their viewing experience to the next level"

The MRP is Rs.26,999 and product is available at leading stores across India.