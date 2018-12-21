ENGLISH

10 best mid-range smartphones launched in 2018

Here are the best mid-range smartphones if you are looking forward to upgrade to an affordable device with impressive specifications.

    This year, we have been coming across several interesting transformations in the smartphone industry. We have seen many smartphones launch with unique features that were never seen before in the specific price bracket. Especially, the affordable market segment witnessed the launch of interesting devices with an attractive set of features. If you are on a tight budget and want to upgrade to a smartphone that is clad with impressive features within your budget, here are the best mid-range phones launched this year.

    Xiaomi Poco F1

    Poco F1 carries the credits for being the cheapest smartphone to be launched with the Snapdragon 845 SoC. This smartphone comes in three storage variants. The base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM is priced at Rs. 20,999, the mid-variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM is priced at Rs. 23,999. And, the high-end variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space is priced at Rs. 28,999.

    Realme 2 Pro

    Realme 2 Pro is the most advanced smartphone to be launched by the company till date. The base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM is priced at Rs. 13,990, the mid-variant with 6GB RAM and 6GB ROM is priced at Rs. 15,990 and the high-end variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM is priced at Rs. 17,990.

    Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

    The highlight of the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 is the stock Android OS based on Android 8.1 Oreo. This smartphone comes with a whopping 5000mAh battery operating under its hood. It has been launched in three variants - base model with 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM, mid-variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and top-end variant with 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM priced at Rs. 10,999, Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 14,999 respectively.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is one of the first affordable smartphones to be launched with a dual camera module. The device is priced at 13,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and Rs. 16,999 for the high-end variant with 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM.

    Honor Play

    Honor Play is an affordable smartphone with a good camera performance with AI capabilities. The device comes in two variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM. These variants are priced at Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 23,999 respectively.

    Nokia 6.1 Plus

    Nokia 6.1 Plus is the global variant of the Nokia X6 launched in China. It is the first smartphone from the company to feature a notch display. It was launched in India with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 15,999.

    Honor 9N

    Honor 9N is the global variant of the Honor 9i (2018). The base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space is priced at Rs. 11,999 and the 4GB and 64GB variant is priced at Rs. 13,999. The top-end variant with 128GB storage space and 4GB RAM is priced at Rs. 17,999.

    Vivo V9

    Vivo V9 with a display notch and 24MP selfie camera features 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage space. It is priced at Rs 22,990 and comes with highlights such as AI Face Access feature, which can be used to unlock the smartphone and apps, a 19:9 display, and an impressive battery life.

    Oppo F9 Pro

    The Oppo F9 Pro comes with VOOC flash charging technology that gives 2 hours of usage time in just 5 mintues of plugging in the charger. It comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 23,990. The Oppo F9 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space is priced at Rs. 19,990.

    Friday, December 21, 2018, 14:36 [IST]
