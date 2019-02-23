Is this image captured on the Nokia 9 PureView? We think so News oi-Vivek Nokia 9 PureView will be officially unveiled on the 24th of February

The Nokia 9 PureView is the most expected smartphone form HMD Global, which is expected to go live at MWC 2019 in Barcelona. The Nokia 9 PureView offers a lot of industry-first features, and the camera department is the main highlight of the device.

Konsta Punkka, the international photographer, has posted a new picture captured and edited on the upcoming Nokia smartphone, possibly the Nokia 9 PureView. The image showcase the wide dynamic range with DSLR like details, hinting towards the camera capabilities of the (possibly) Nokia 9 PureView.

Nokia 9 PureView specifications

According to the leaks and speculations, the Nokia 9 PureView will come with a 5.99-inch OLED display with QHD+ resolution with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC will power the smartphone, which is a bit of a letdown, as most of the OEMs have already launched smartphones with the next generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC (Xiaomi Mi 9 and the Samsung Galaxy S10). The device will feature at least 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

Coming back to the interesting features, the Nokia 9 PureView is expected to come with a whopping five sensor primary camera setup, dedicated to offering the freedom that no smartphone camera provides. The smartphone is most likely to come with a standard RGB sensor, telephoto lens, wide angle lens, depth sensor, and a 3D TOF sensor.

The Nokia 9 PureView will feature a 3500 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging via USB type C port and wireless charging. The smartphone will run on Android 9 Pie under the Android One branding with a promised update to the next two major Android OS.

The Nokia 9 PureView is also expected to be the most expensive smartphone from HMD Global, which might cost around $700 to $800. As of now, there is no information on the launch of the Nokia 9 PureView in India.