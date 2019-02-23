ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Is this image captured on the Nokia 9 PureView? We think so

    Nokia 9 PureView will be officially unveiled on the 24th of February

    By
    |

    The Nokia 9 PureView is the most expected smartphone form HMD Global, which is expected to go live at MWC 2019 in Barcelona. The Nokia 9 PureView offers a lot of industry-first features, and the camera department is the main highlight of the device.

    Is this image captured on the Nokia 9 PureView? We think so
    Source  

     

    Konsta Punkka, the international photographer, has posted a new picture captured and edited on the upcoming Nokia smartphone, possibly the Nokia 9 PureView. The image showcase the wide dynamic range with DSLR like details, hinting towards the camera capabilities of the (possibly) Nokia 9 PureView.

    Nokia 9 PureView specifications

    According to the leaks and speculations, the Nokia 9 PureView will come with a 5.99-inch OLED display with QHD+ resolution with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC will power the smartphone, which is a bit of a letdown, as most of the OEMs have already launched smartphones with the next generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC (Xiaomi Mi 9 and the Samsung Galaxy S10). The device will feature at least 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

    Coming back to the interesting features, the Nokia 9 PureView is expected to come with a whopping five sensor primary camera setup, dedicated to offering the freedom that no smartphone camera provides. The smartphone is most likely to come with a standard RGB sensor, telephoto lens, wide angle lens, depth sensor, and a 3D TOF sensor.

     

    The Nokia 9 PureView will feature a 3500 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging via USB type C port and wireless charging. The smartphone will run on Android 9 Pie under the Android One branding with a promised update to the next two major Android OS.

    The Nokia 9 PureView is also expected to be the most expensive smartphone from HMD Global, which might cost around $700 to $800. As of now, there is no information on the launch of the Nokia 9 PureView in India.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 23, 2019, 14:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 23, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue