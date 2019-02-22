Ranveer Singh is the new face of Redmi Note 7 News oi-Vivek Redmi Note 7 will launch on the 28th of February

Xiaomi was one of those brands, which became famous via the word of mouth marketing. Now, Ranveer Singh is the new face of the upcoming Redmi Note 7, which is all set to launch in India on the 28th of February.

Ranveer Singh has released a new video on his Facebook page, promoting and teasing the features of the Redmi Note 7. The Redmi Note 7 has undergone a significant design overhaul compared to the Redmi Note 6 Pro or the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Redmi Note 7 specifications

The Redmi Note 7 comes with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, which is also the first Redmi smartphone to launch in India with a water-drop notch. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC powers the smartphone with at least 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, and the smartphone is also available in 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The smartphone has a dual camera set up at the back with a 48 MP Samsung ISOCELL GM-1 sensor with a 5 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has a 13 MP selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability.

The Redmi Note 7 is also the best looking Redmi smartphone with an all-glass unibody design with a premium finish. The smartphone does feature dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots.

The Redmi Note 7 has a massive 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 support with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie with custom MIUI 10 skin on the top.

The base variant of the Redmi Note 7 retails in China for 999 Yuan, and the same is expected to launch in India for Rs 10,999 or Rs 11,999, and the 4 GB RAM model will cost 13,999 or Rs 14,999, making it one of the most affordable smartphones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC.