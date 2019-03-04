Realme 3 launch event: Watch the live streaming here News oi-Vivek Realme 3 will feature a massive 4230 mAh battery

Realme is all set for the launch of the first significant smartphone in 2019, the Realme 3. The Realme 3 is expected to offer improved camera performance, compared to the previous Realme smartphones.

The company is hosting a launch event on the 4th of March 2019 at 12:30 PM, which will be live streamed across various social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

Watch the live streaming of the Realme 3 launch event here.

Realme 3 specifications

The company has officially confirmed that the Realme 3 feature a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, with a water-drop notch, similar to the Realme U1. The smartphone is expected to come with a polycarbonate back panel with a gradient design, which should improve the overall aesthetics of the smartphone.

The MediaTek Helio P70 SoC will power Realme, which is the latest mid-tier chipset from MTK, which is also seen on the Realme U1, the first selfie-centric smartphone from the brand. The smartphone will have a rear-facing fingerprint sensor with support for Face Unlock using the front-facing selfie camera.

According to Realme India official website, the smartphone will feature a 4230 mAh battery, which is the highest capacity battery that we have seen on a Realme smartphone, with a capacity to last an entire day on a single charge. As of now, there is no information on the charging port on the Realme 3 (a micro USB or a USB type C).

The Realme 3 is the first Realme smartphone from the brand, which will offer a new set of features like app drawer, smart assistant, Motorbike Mode, Gamespace, and No Boundary concept.

Lastly, the base variant of the Realme 3 is expected to cost around Rs 10,000 with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage, and the device is most likely to compete against the recently launched Redmi Note 7 with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC.