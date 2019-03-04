ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Realme 3 launch event: Watch the live streaming here

    Realme 3 will feature a massive 4230 mAh battery

    By
    |

    Realme is all set for the launch of the first significant smartphone in 2019, the Realme 3. The Realme 3 is expected to offer improved camera performance, compared to the previous Realme smartphones.

    Realme 3 launch event: Watch the live streaming here

     

    The company is hosting a launch event on the 4th of March 2019 at 12:30 PM, which will be live streamed across various social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

    Watch the live streaming of the Realme 3 launch event here.

    Realme 3 specifications

    The company has officially confirmed that the Realme 3 feature a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, with a water-drop notch, similar to the Realme U1. The smartphone is expected to come with a polycarbonate back panel with a gradient design, which should improve the overall aesthetics of the smartphone.

    The MediaTek Helio P70 SoC will power Realme, which is the latest mid-tier chipset from MTK, which is also seen on the Realme U1, the first selfie-centric smartphone from the brand. The smartphone will have a rear-facing fingerprint sensor with support for Face Unlock using the front-facing selfie camera.

    According to Realme India official website, the smartphone will feature a 4230 mAh battery, which is the highest capacity battery that we have seen on a Realme smartphone, with a capacity to last an entire day on a single charge. As of now, there is no information on the charging port on the Realme 3 (a micro USB or a USB type C).

     

    The Realme 3 is the first Realme smartphone from the brand, which will offer a new set of features like app drawer, smart assistant, Motorbike Mode, Gamespace, and No Boundary concept.

    Lastly, the base variant of the Realme 3 is expected to cost around Rs 10,000 with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage, and the device is most likely to compete against the recently launched Redmi Note 7 with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC.

    Read More About: Realme 3 realme news smartphones
    Story first published: Monday, March 4, 2019, 7:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 4, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue