Xiaomi launches the Mi 8 SE with an iPhone X like notch for Rs 18,000

Xiaomi has launched a plethora of smartphones/gadgets in China on the 31st of June, including the Xiaomi Mi 8, Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer's edition, Xiaomi Mi 8 SE, Xiaomi-Oculus VR headset and the Mi Band 3. The Xiaomi Mi 8 SE is the most affordable smartphone that the company has launched today, which comes with an interesting set of features, for the price tag at which it has been offered.

The smartphone will be available with 4/6 GB RAM options along with 64 GB storage for the price of 1799 and 1999 Yuan, respectively. In terms of Indian pricing, the entry-level model will cost Rs 18,000 and the high-end model with 6 GB RAM will cost Rs 20,000. Considering the specifications, this model of the Mi 8 is most likely to launch in India in the coming months. The RAM and storage options are similar to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro. In fact, the Chinese version of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 has a similar set of primary camera setup.

Design

In terms of design, the Xiaomi Mi 8 SE resembles the standard Mi 8 SE with a slightly smaller display along with an all-glass design. In fact, this is the first smartphone, which runs on the Qualcomm's first 700 series chipset, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Octa-core with Adreno 616 GPU.

Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi 8 SE has a 5.88-inch FHD+ OLED display (manufactured by Samsung) and offers 86.12% of screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC with either 4/6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage without any micro SD card slot.

Just like the Mi 8, the Mi 8 SE also has a dual camera setup with a 12 MP primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture and a 5 MP secondary depth sensor. The smartphone has a 20 MP front-facing selfie camera which also supports face unlock using the selfie camera.

The smartphone has a 3120 mAh Li-ion battery with Qualcomm Quick charge 3.0 support via micro SD card slot. Just like its bigger brother, the SE moniker also misses out on a 3.5 mm headphone jack. So, a user has to use the USB type C port for charging, data syncing and listening to music. However, one can always use wireless Bluetooth earphones.

Conclusion

This is a well-balanced smartphone with a lot of appreciable features. It almost has all the elements, that one can find on the smartphones, which costs double of the price of the Xiaomi Mi 8 SE.