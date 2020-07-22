ENGLISH

    Raksha Bandha Gift Ideas: Best Smart Bands To Gift Ideas Under Rs. 2,000

    Raksha Bandhan is one of the popular festivals celebrated across India and is right around the corner. One might be thinking of gifting ideas for their sister for the festivities. Here are some of the best smart bands to gift your sister, available for under Rs. 2,000. With the ongoing pandemic, you can order these in the comfort of your home.

    Xiaomi Mi Band 3
     

    Xiaomi Mi Band 3

    First on the list is the Xiaomi Mi Band 3, which comes with a full touch screen, 50meters of water resistance, and support for notifications from WhatsApp, Facebook, incoming calls, and so on. It is available for Rs. 1,999.

    Fastrack Reflex 2.0

    Fastrack Reflex 2.0

    The Fastrack Reflex 2.0 is a unisex fitness tracker, another ideal gift for your sister this Raksha Bandhan. It is compatible with all iOS versions 8.0 and above and Android versions 5.0, available for a budget price of Rs. 1,695.

    Noise ColorFIT 2

    Noise ColorFIT 2

    Noise ColorFIT 2 is another perfect choice as a gifting idea for your sister. The fitness band is available for Rs. 1,983 and pack features like steps counter, heart rate sensor, calories burnt count, menstrual cycle tracking for women, and more.

    Xiaomi Mi Band HRX Edition
     

    Xiaomi Mi Band HRX Edition

    The Xiaomi Mi Band HRX Edition is a one-of-a-kind gifting idea this Raksha Bandhan. As a special edition, it's available for Rs. 1,299. It comes with an improved tracking algorithm, making it a perfect gifting choice for your sister.

    Honor Band 5i

    Honor Band 5i

    Adding to the list is the Honor Band 5i, available for Rs. 1,799. The fitness band is available in various colors, including Coral Pink, Meteorite Black, and Olive Green, giving you multiple choices to select from.

    Honor Band 4

    Honor Band 4

    There's another fitness band from the same brand, namely the Honor Band 4. This too makes a good choice to gift your sister this Raksha Bandhan. Priced under Rs. 2,000 bracket, the Honor Band 4 makes an ideal choice to gift with features like 0.95-inch AMOLED panel and more.

    Lenovo HX06

    Lenovo HX06

    Lenovo is a popular brand when it comes to gadgets and Lenovo HX06 makes it to the list. The Lenovo HX06 is another fitness brand, featuring dynamic and static heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and more.

    Realme Band

    Realme Band

    A relatively new player in the fitness bands, but the Realme Band surely appeals as one of the best choices to get this Raksha Bandhan. The Realme Band packs a full-screen with touch key, in-built USB charging, real-time heart rate sensors, and more for Rs. 1,499.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 23, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
