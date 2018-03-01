Asus Zenfone 5z vs other smartphones: iPhone x, Galaxy Note 8, Oneplus 5T, Galaxy S9+ and more

On Tuesday, at the MWC 2018 tech show in Barcelona, Asus announced its latest smartphones - the ZenFone 5Z, ZenFone 5 and ZenFone 5 Lite. These smartphones come with inbuilt AI features, full-screen 18:9 aspect ratio displays that can render a high screen-to-body ratio of 90% and dual camera modules as well. Moreover, these new phones have the ZeniMoji feature that is Asus' take on Apple's Animoji.
Talking about the flagship model among the trio - the ZenFone 5Z, it runs Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box topped with Zen UI 5.0. The device has a 6.2-inch display that is taller than the one on the Galaxy S9+. The device makes use of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with AIE (Artificial Intelligence Engine).
Having said about the Asus ZenFone 5Z briefly, we have come up with the rivals of this smartphone those are also high-end flagship models in the market. Take a look at these devices from the list below.
Apple iPhone X
Key Specs
- 5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display
- Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor
- 64GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 11
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery with Qi wireless charging
Google Pixel 2 XL
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ pOLED display with 100% DCI-P3 coverage, 100000:1 super contrast ratio, 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB DDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- 12.2MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Water and dust Resistant (IP67)
- Stereo front-firing speakers
- 4G VoLTE
- 3520mAh battery with fast charging
Apple iPhone 8 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
- 3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
Samsung Galaxy Note 8
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio
- Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and secondary 12MP camera
- 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with fast charging both on wired and wireless (WPC and PMA)
HTC U11 Plus
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Super LCD 6 display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 Oreo with HTC Sense U.I
- Nano SIM
- 12MP UltraPixel 3 rear camera with Dual LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3930mAh built-in battery with QuickCharge 3.0
Asus Zenfone AR ZS571KL
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (2560 × 1440 pixels) Quad HD Super AMOLED display, NTSC over 100%, Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.3GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32GB / 64GB / 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.0) internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Zen UI 3.0
- Hybrid dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 23MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camer
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Nokia 8 Sirocco
- 5.5 inches P-OLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835
- Octa-core (4x2.5 GHz Kryo & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo)
- microSD, up to 256 GB card slot
- 128 GB internal memory
- 6 GB RAM
- 12 MP + 12 MP Rear camera
- 5Mp front camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3260 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S9+
Check out the Key Specs
- 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3500 MAh Battery
LG V30s Thinq
Check out the Key Specs
- 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 538 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (V30S ThinQ) / 256GB storage (V30S+ ThinQ)
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX 6.0+
- 16MP rear camera and 13MP secondary camera
- 5MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging
Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus 2018
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture
- 16MP front camera with f/1.9 aperture, secondary 8MP camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
