Asus Zenfone 5z vs other smartphones: iPhone x, Galaxy Note 8, Oneplus 5T, Galaxy S9+ and more

On Tuesday, at the MWC 2018 tech show in Barcelona, Asus announced its latest smartphones - the ZenFone 5Z, ZenFone 5 and ZenFone 5 Lite. These smartphones come with inbuilt AI features, full-screen 18:9 aspect ratio displays that can render a high screen-to-body ratio of 90% and dual camera modules as well. Moreover, these new phones have the ZeniMoji feature that is Asus' take on Apple's Animoji.

Talking about the flagship model among the trio - the ZenFone 5Z, it runs Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box topped with Zen UI 5.0. The device has a 6.2-inch display that is taller than the one on the Galaxy S9+. The device makes use of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with AIE (Artificial Intelligence Engine).

Having said about the Asus ZenFone 5Z briefly, we have come up with the rivals of this smartphone those are also high-end flagship models in the market. Take a look at these devices from the list below.

Apple iPhone X Best Price of Apple iPhone X

Key Specs

5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display

Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor

64GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 11

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery with Qi wireless charging Google Pixel 2 XL Best Price of Google Pixel 2 XL

Key Specs

6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ pOLED display with 100% DCI-P3 coverage, 100000:1 super contrast ratio, 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB DDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

12.2MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor

Water and dust Resistant (IP67)

Stereo front-firing speakers

4G VoLTE

3520mAh battery with fast charging Apple iPhone 8 Plus Best Price of Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Key Specs

5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor

3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Key Specs

6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio

Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU

6GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and secondary 12MP camera

8MP auto focus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with fast charging both on wired and wireless (WPC and PMA) HTC U11 Plus Best Price of HTC U11 Plus

Key Specs

6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Super LCD 6 display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 Oreo with HTC Sense U.I

Nano SIM

12MP UltraPixel 3 rear camera with Dual LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3930mAh built-in battery with QuickCharge 3.0 Asus Zenfone AR ZS571KL Best Price of Asus Zenfone AR ZS571KL

Key Specs

5.7-inch (2560 × 1440 pixels) Quad HD Super AMOLED display, NTSC over 100%, Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

2.3GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4 RAM

32GB / 64GB / 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.0) internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Zen UI 3.0

Hybrid dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)

23MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

8MP front-facing camer

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Nokia 8 Sirocco Key Specs

5.5 inches P-OLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835

Octa-core (4x2.5 GHz Kryo & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo)

microSD, up to 256 GB card slot

128 GB internal memory

6 GB RAM

12 MP + 12 MP Rear camera

5Mp front camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 3260 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S9+ Check out the Key Specs

6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor

6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3500 MAh Battery LG V30s Thinq Check out the Key Specs

6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 538 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (V30S ThinQ) / 256GB storage (V30S+ ThinQ)

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX 6.0+

16MP rear camera and 13MP secondary camera

5MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3,300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus 2018 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus 2018

Key Specs 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture

16MP front camera with f/1.9 aperture, secondary 8MP camera

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery with adaptive fast charging

