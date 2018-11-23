OnePlus 6T OxygenOS 9.0.6 update optimizes Screen Unlock feature and camera

OnePlus has recently started rolling out a new OxygenOS update for its flagship OnePlus 6T. The latest update brings along a bunch of system-oriented improvements, improved camera functionality and also optimizes the Screen Unlock feature on the device. The latest OxygenOS update carries the build number 9.0.6and is being rolled out as OTA (Over-the-air) update.

As per the changelog, it is mentioned that the latest OxygenOS update brings an improved screen to unlock functionality. Notably, the changelog doesn't reveal what kind of improvement does the update bring to the screen unlock feature and it is being speculated that the change could be in the time taken to unlock the screen using the in-display fingerprint scanner. The update also optimizes the image processing capabilities of the OnePlus 6T.

In addition to this, OnePlus has also reportedly fixed the Screen Unlock issue which is said to slow down the speed of in-display fingerprint scanner when the stock wallpaper on the device was replaced by the users. Apart from fixing the Screen Unlock issue the latest update also brings a fix for the 'no notification' issue from the Play Store.

As mentioned earlier, the update is being rolled out an OTA update in a phased out manner globally. This means that the update will make its way to all OnePlus 6T devices gradually. If you own a OnePlus 6T smartphone, you will receive the latest OxygenOS update soon in the coming days.

Just to recall, OnePlus 6T is the latest flagship offering by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus. The flagship device by the company draws its power from an octa-core Snapdragon 845 processor paired with Adreno 630 GPU. The processor is paired with a 6GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. Sadly, you don't get to expand the native storage; this is one of the major drawbacks of the OnePlus smartphones. The OnePlus 6T ships with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box based on OxygenOS 9.0.