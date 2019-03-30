Best smartphones with 6-inch display and Android Pie under Rs. 20,000 Features oi-Harish Kumar

Smartphones have crossed the barrier of 5-inches screen display, and now they either sport 6-inch or above. With a bigger screen, users can get a cinematic view in even more engrossing way. Also these handsets make use of Android Pie. Coming with some other excellent features, these devices can't be overlooked. Interestingly, these handsets fall under a price category of Rs. 20K.

With 6-inch display, you can play your favorite games like PUBG or GTA more nicely without any longing for a laptop or a Macbook. Everything that you watch on such phablets will offer you a theater like experience. T

hese handsets also run the latest version of Android that is Pie. This OS come with plenty of amazing features which can offer smooth multitasking experience. This new OS is more fun and clean, which won't let you feel sluggish while operating. There are some more features present on board these smartphones which you would certainly hate to miss. For details, check the list of these phones that we have mentioned at the bottom.

Samsung Galaxy A50 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A50

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera

25MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Realme 3 Best Price of Realme 3

Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 HD+ IPS display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) based on ColorOS 6.0

13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4230mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A30 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A30

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and 5MP ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Honor 10 Lite Best Price of Honor 10 Lite

Key Specs

6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery Samsung Galaxy A10 Best Price of Galaxy a10

Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display

Octa-Core Exynos 7884 processor

2GB RAM

32GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front camera

Face Unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,400mAh battery Moto G7 Power Best Price of Moto G7 Power

Key Specs

6.2-inch (1570×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Water-repellent P2i coating

12MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery with 15W Turbo charging Motorola Moto G7 Best Price of Moto G7

Key Specs

6.24-inch (2270 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Water-repellent P2i coating

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery