Best smartphones with 6-inch display and Android Pie under Rs. 20,000
Smartphones have crossed the barrier of 5-inches screen display, and now they either sport 6-inch or above. With a bigger screen, users can get a cinematic view in even more engrossing way. Also these handsets make use of Android Pie. Coming with some other excellent features, these devices can't be overlooked. Interestingly, these handsets fall under a price category of Rs. 20K.
With 6-inch display, you can play your favorite games like PUBG or GTA more nicely without any longing for a laptop or a Macbook. Everything that you watch on such phablets will offer you a theater like experience. T
hese handsets also run the latest version of Android that is Pie. This OS come with plenty of amazing features which can offer smooth multitasking experience. This new OS is more fun and clean, which won't let you feel sluggish while operating. There are some more features present on board these smartphones which you would certainly hate to miss. For details, check the list of these phones that we have mentioned at the bottom.
Samsung Galaxy A50
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A50
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 25MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Realme 3
Best Price of Realme 3
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 HD+ IPS display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) based on ColorOS 6.0
- 13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A30
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A30
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Honor 10 Lite
Best Price of Honor 10 Lite
Key Specs
- 6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy A10
Best Price of Galaxy a10
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7884 processor
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front camera
- Face Unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3,400mAh battery
Moto G7 Power
Best Price of Moto G7 Power
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1570×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Water-repellent P2i coating
- 12MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery with 15W Turbo charging
Motorola Moto G7
Best Price of Moto G7
Key Specs
- 6.24-inch (2270 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Water-repellent P2i coating
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery