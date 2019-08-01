ENGLISH

    OxygenOS 9.5.11 Now Available For OnePlus 7 Pro With August Security Patch

    By
    |

    OnePlus has rolled out a new software patch for it's OnePlus 7 Pro with the latest Google Security Patch. It is an accustom that the Pixel series of smartphones will be the first set of devices to receive monthly security patch on the first Monday of the month.

    OxygenOS 9.5.11 Now Available For OnePlus 7 Pro

     

    It looks like OnePlus has got early hands-on on the security patch, as the company has released August's security patch in July. Along with this, the OxygenOS 9.5.11 update has optimized Adaptive Brightness, the sensitiveness of the screen touch while gaming has been improved, and accidental touches with notification bar in calls have been optimized.

    OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

    The OnePlus 7 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with up to 12GB RAM and 125GB internal storage, and the smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie OS with Oxygen OS 9.0 skin on top.

    The phone features a triple camera setup with a 48MP primary camera, 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens. The OnePlus 7 Pro has a 16MP pop-up selfie camera with support for face unlock. The device does feature dual nano-SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots.

    The smartphone is fueled by a 4000 mAh battery, with support for 30W Warp charge, which takes 20 minutes to charge from 0 to 20 percent, and 80 minutes to charge from 0 to 100 percent.

    Our Opinion On The Latest Software Update

    It is good to see that Android smartphone makers have started to take security update quite seriously and releasing the patches in time with bug fixes. OnePlus has always been known for offering a timely update, and the OnePlus 7 Pro is expected to be one of the first smartphones to receive Android Q update after the pixel series of smartphones.

    Source

    Story first published: Thursday, August 1, 2019, 7:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 1, 2019
