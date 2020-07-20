ENGLISH

    Boult Audio TrueBuds With CVC Noise Cancellation Launched In India: Price, Features

    By
    |

    Boult Audio is launching wireless earphones to compete with other wearable brands in the market. Earlier this month, the company launched the ProBuds Wireless Earphones. Now it has unveiled Boult Audio TrueBuds. The earphones also include similar features as the premium segment earphones.

    Boult Audio TrueBuds Launched In India

     

    The earbuds carry a tag of Rs. 2,499 and it is available for purchase via Amazon and Flipkart. It comes in red-black and grey-black color variants. The dual color of the earphones can be changed to your liking.

    Boult Audio TrueBuds Features

    The Boult Audio TrueBuds come with low-latency mode that offers an enhanced gaming experience. The earbuds come with a 6mm driver under the hood. For connectivity, it supports Bluetooth 5.0 and also features touch control which helps users can play the next song, answer or end the call, and the volume can be increased by the long press for 3 sec. It offers up to eight hours of playback on a single charge.

    The earphones feature CVC noise cancellation and touch controls feature of the earphones allows users to adjust volume and activate voice assistant. The earphones also feature IPX7 water resistance rated for dust and water resistance which can be used easily during exercise or any outdoor game.

    To recall, the ProBuds comes as a fitness-centric earphone and priced at Rs. 2,999. It costs a little more than Audio TrueBuds, but it does add a lot of impressive features. The ProBuds come with Qualcomm aptX Bluetooth codec and provides up to 24 hours of battery life and 8 hours of playback with the charging case. It has a micro woofer driver construction and a Smart Hall Magnetic Switch technology which lets users connect automatically when the case is opened.

    The Boult Audio Truebuds seems to be hitting the Realme Buds Q and the Redmi Earbuds S earbuds which already available in the market. If the price is a little higher than both the earphones but also include beer features. In addition to battery life, there is also touch control which is usually seen in high-end earphones. Also, Boult Audio TrueBuds has a CVC noise cancellation feature that helps avoid external noise shots.

    Read More About: boult audio wearables news
    Story first published: Monday, July 20, 2020, 18:32 [IST]
