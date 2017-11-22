Coolpad Note 5 Lite gets a new variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB native storage

Back in March, Coolpad launched the Coolpad Note 5 Lite with 3GB RAM and 16GB native storage. Now, the company has introduced a new variant of the smartphone that carries 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage space.

This new variant of the Coolpad Note 5 Lite carries the price tag of Rs. 8,199. Interestingly, the 16GB model was also launched at the same price. This means that the company may slash the price of the 16GB variant. Anyway, the 32GB variant is available for purchase exclusively on Amazon India. The color options for the Note 5 Lite are Gray, Gold and Royal Gold.

Apart from the storage, all the other specs and features on this new variant remains just the same. Coolpad Note 5 Lite sports a metal unibody with a screen-to-body ratio of 70.6%. It is fitted with a 5-inch HD 720p IPS display covered with 2.5D curved glass on top.

Under its hood, the smartphone is equipped with a quad-core MediaTek MT6735CP processor clocked at 1GHz. This processor is paired with 3GB RAM and Mali 720 graphics unit. The imaging aspects of this smartphone include a 13MP main snapper with dual LED flash and an 8MP front-facing selfie camera also with LED flash.

The device also comes with USB OTG support. The connectivity features on board include 4G VoLTE along with the standard options. A 2,500mAh battery powers this phone, which is claimed to deliver up to 200 hours of standby time. The Coolpad Note 5 Lite also features a fingerprint scanner at its rear panel.