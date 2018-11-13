ENGLISH

Nokia 8.1 might launch in India on the 28th of November: Expected to cost Rs 23,999

Nokia 8.1 was originally launched in China as the Nokia X7

    Nokia/HMD Global is all set for the launch of the Nokia 8.1 in India on the 28th of November. The Nokia 8.1 will be a successor to the Nokia 8, which was launched in India in 2017. Do note that, the Nokia 8.1 is nothing but a rebranded version of the Nokia X7, which was recently launched in China with the Snapdragon 710 SoC.

    Nokia 8.1 might launch in India on the 28th of November for Rs 23,999

    According to a report from 91Mobiles, the Nokia 8.1 will launch in India on the 28th of November for a price of Rs 23,999, which is again similar to the price of the Nokia 7 Plus. However, the company is yet to share the press-invite for the launch of the Nokia 8.1 in India.

    Nokia 8.1 specifications

    The Nokia 8.1 comes with a 6.18-inch IPS LCD screen, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage with a micro SD card and dual SIM card slots (hybrid).

    The Nokia 8.1 has a dual camera setup with a 12 MP primary wide angle lens and a 13 MP telephoto lens. On the front, the device has a 20 MP selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability.

    The device has a 3500 mAh Li-ion battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 support via USB type C port with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack. The smartphone was launched in China with Android 8 Oreo in China, and the company is expected to launch the phone in India with Android 9 Pie with stock Android OS.

    Considering the specifications, the Nokia 8.1 seems like a successor to the Nokia 7 Plus, instead of the Nokia 8, as the Nokia 8 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, which is a much powerful chipset compared to the Snapdragon 660 or Snapdragon 710 SoC.

    What do you think about Nokia 8.1? Especially at the price range of Rs 23,999? Do share your views about the Nokia 8.1 in the comment box.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 13, 2018, 7:13 [IST]
