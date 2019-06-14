OnePlus 7 Pro Almond Sale Today In India At 12 PM – Price, Key Features And Launch Offers News oi-Karan Sharma

OnePlus recently launched its latest flagship smartphone in India - OnePlus 7 Pro and starting today the Almond color variant is ready to go on sale in the country. The sale will kick start from 12 PM via Amazon India, OnePlus official website and companies exclusive stores. The company is already selling the Mirror Grey and Nebula Blue color variants in the country and this will be the last addition for now.

OnePlus 7 Pro Almond Price And Offer

OnePlus 7 Pro Almond will come with a price tag of Rs 52,999 in the country for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The sale will start at 12 PM. So be ready to grab one if you are interested in the new color variant.

OnePlus 7 Pro buyers will also receive a cashback of up to Rs 2,000 on the SBI debit credit card transaction on Amazon India, Reliance and Croma stores. You can also opt for no-cost EMI option if you don't want to pay the entire amount in one short.

OnePlus 7 Pro specifications

The OnePlus 7 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 19:5:9 along with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC, clubbed with Adreno 640 GPU.

On the optical front, the smartphone offers a triple rear camera comprising 48 MP primary camera with OIS and EIS support, a 16 MP super wide-angle camera with a 117° field of view, and an 8 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Up front, the smartphone houses a 16MP camera for taking selfies and video calls.

The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge support. It runs OxygenOS 9 based on Android Pie. The smartphone is backed by up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.