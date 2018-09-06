Next iPhone with 6.5-inch display might be called as 'iPhone XS Max'

Apple is expected to unveil its new line up of iPhones in the coming and the internet is already flooded with rumors and leaks surrounding the next-gen of iPhones. The next generation of iPhones are expected to be released on 12th of September at the new Apple campus and it is speculated that the devices will follow the latest trend of notch display offering Apple's proprietary feature Face ID.

Now, a new report suggests that the Apple will unveil a bigger iPhone which will feature 6.5-inch OLED display, there is also another iPhone with 5.8-inch OLED display. As of now, it is being said that both the premium category iPhones will be called as iPhone XS.

The new report which comes from 9to5MAC suggest that Apple will drop the 'Plus' branding this time with the new iPhones, rather it will name the 6.5-inch OLED iPhone as the iPhone XS Max.

As for the design of the new iPhones, all of them will feature a similar design to the previous generation of iPhones. As for the hardware and specs, both the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will come along with 4GB of RAM which will be paired with a 7nm A12 chip.

There is also an affordable version of the new gen iPhone which will feature a 6.1-inch LCD display. There is no information available currently as to what this device will be called as. However, it is speculated that the affordable version of the iPhone will be called as iPhone XC. The iPhone XC is also expected to be powered by the new A12 chip which will be paired with 3GB of RAM.

As per Ming Chi Kuo, an Apple analyst, Apple will be sticking with the Face ID on the new iPhones as a security feature. According to Kuo, Apple will not adopt the under display fingerprint scanner anytime soon as a security feature. Like we mentioned earlier, Apple is expected to launch the new iPhones in an event which will take place on 12th September at the new Apple campus. We will keep you posted with the same.