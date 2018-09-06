ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Next iPhone with 6.5-inch display might be called as 'iPhone XS Max'

Apple will drop the ‘Plus' branding this time with the new iPhones, rather it will name the 6.5-inch OLED iPhone as the iPhone XS Max.

By:

Related Articles

    Apple is expected to unveil its new line up of iPhones in the coming and the internet is already flooded with rumors and leaks surrounding the next-gen of iPhones. The next generation of iPhones are expected to be released on 12th of September at the new Apple campus and it is speculated that the devices will follow the latest trend of notch display offering Apple's proprietary feature Face ID.

    Next iPhone with 6.5-inch display might be called as 'iPhone XS Max'

    Now, a new report suggests that the Apple will unveil a bigger iPhone which will feature 6.5-inch OLED display, there is also another iPhone with 5.8-inch OLED display. As of now, it is being said that both the premium category iPhones will be called as iPhone XS.

    The new report which comes from 9to5MAC suggest that Apple will drop the 'Plus' branding this time with the new iPhones, rather it will name the 6.5-inch OLED iPhone as the iPhone XS Max.

    As for the design of the new iPhones, all of them will feature a similar design to the previous generation of iPhones. As for the hardware and specs, both the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will come along with 4GB of RAM which will be paired with a 7nm A12 chip.

    There is also an affordable version of the new gen iPhone which will feature a 6.1-inch LCD display. There is no information available currently as to what this device will be called as. However, it is speculated that the affordable version of the iPhone will be called as iPhone XC. The iPhone XC is also expected to be powered by the new A12 chip which will be paired with 3GB of RAM.

    As per Ming Chi Kuo, an Apple analyst, Apple will be sticking with the Face ID on the new iPhones as a security feature. According to Kuo, Apple will not adopt the under display fingerprint scanner anytime soon as a security feature. Like we mentioned earlier, Apple is expected to launch the new iPhones in an event which will take place on 12th September at the new Apple campus. We will keep you posted with the same.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 6, 2018, 11:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 6, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue